 Chandigarh: DAV College professors 'campaign for Congress', get notice
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi
Chandigarh: DAV College professors ‘campaign for Congress’, get notice

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2024 08:32 AM IST

DAV College principal Rita Jain said they had sought explanation from the two professors, based on which further action would be decided

Chandigarh Election authorities on Friday issued show-cause notices to two professors of DAV College in Sector 10 for “openly campaigning and making false statements in order to solicit votes for Congress candidate Manish Tewari”.

The video complaints were verified by the flying squad team. (HT File)
The video complaints were verified by the flying squad team. (HT File)

As per information received by the poll authorities, two videos were submitted, showing professors Ghanshyam Dev and Iqbal Preet Kaur campaigning for the Congress candidate in a public gathering on the campus of Panjab University on May 8.

The video complaints were verified by the flying squad team.

DAV College principal Rita Jain said they had sought explanation from the two professors, based on which further action would be decided. She confirmed that it was the first such case involving the college regarding the breach of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per norms, the government employees cannot participate in the election, rallies and seek votes.

Chandigarh: DAV College professors 'campaign for Congress', get notice

