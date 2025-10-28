Chandigarh DGP among eminent alumni to attend PU Global Alumni Meet

UT DGP Sagar Preet Hooda will be among the distinguished alumni attending Panjab University’s sixth global alumni meet on November 1. Hooda, who completed his MA (1989–1991) and PhD in Sociology (1991–1997) from PU, has maintained a strong connection with the university, including monitoring this year’s PU campus students council elections.

The event, to be held at the law auditorium, will host eminent alumni including theatre artiste and professor Emeritus Neelam Mansingh Chaudhary, Acharya Krishan Kant Attri, MBE, and justice Swatanter Kumar, former Supreme Court judge and chairperson of the National Green Tribunal.

Video messages from other prominent alumni will also be showcased, and an open mic interaction with vice-chancellor Renu Vig will facilitate discussions on collaborations and university development. While the event in previous years had seen the participation of the chancellor of the university and Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan had already conveyed to the university that he won’t be able to attend this event but to go ahead as meeting with the alumni is important.

A symposium titled “Collective Vision for Education Futures” will follow in the evening, while major departments will conduct their own parallel alumni events. The university also uses these gatherings to mobilise alumni contributions. In 2024, PU received ₹6.6 crore in donations, including $81,000 from overseas alumni.

Arun Verma, chemical engineering alumnus, contributed ₹3.5 crore, while SP Oswal of Vardhman Group donated ₹1 crore. While this year’s data hasn’t been compiled yet by the varsity, Vig said that the Vardhaman Group has donated another ₹1 crore to the varsity this year. “We are also in talks with Dr Harvinder Singh Judge who had given the varsity around ₹2 crore to set up the dental institute in PU which is named after him,” she added.