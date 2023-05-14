Come May 16, heatwave likely to prevail across district: IMD

As per the forecast of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh on Sunday, the district is will experience a heatwave over the next five days as the temperatures are likely to remain above 40°C. This will be the first time this season that the district will see such extreme temperatures. As per the data, Punjab’s maximum temperature on Sunday, at 44°C, was recorded in Samarala. (HT File Photo)

However, a brief spell of relief is expected on Monday with chances of rain and lightning.

In the past 24 hours, the city’s maximum temperature witnessed a five-degree jump and was recorded at 40.2°C on Sunday. In view the soaring temperature, health experts have shared tips to avoid heat related ailments, such as heat stroke and allergies.

As per doctors, infants, children, pregnant women, senior citizen, workers, people suffering from obesity and those with heart diseases or high blood pressure should avoid going out in sun during peak temperatures, between 12 pm and 2 pm.

Advising the residents to stay vigilant, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said, “Drink water every half hour even if you are not feeling thirsty. Wear light coloured and full-sleeved clothing while working outdoors. Use an umbrella, cap, towel, turban or cloth to shield your head from direct sunlight. Carry drinking water while going out in the sun. Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, oranges, grapes, cucumbers and tomatoes as they have high water content. Wear sunscreen to protect your skin and dark glasses to protect your eyes.”

She added that traditional remedies, like eating onion salad and raw mango, can prevent heat stroke and related ailments.

“Beverages, including alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated and sweetened drinks, should be avoided as they deplete body fluids. Symptoms like restlessness, difficulty in speaking, irritability, seizures, headache, anxiety, dizziness, fainting and muscle weakness or stiffness that lasts for over an hour should be brought to medical attention immediately,” said medicine specialist Dr Sukhdeep Kaur.