Chandigarh : Drug addict arrested for snatching chef’s phone in Sector 22

Police have arrested a drug addict for snatching a chef’s mobile phone near Piccadilly Hotel, Sector 22, while he was cycling back home on the intervening night between September 19 and 20. Police have arrested a drug addict for snatching a chef’s mobile phone near Piccadilly Hotel, Chandigarh. (HT)

The accused, Sandeep, is a resident of Sector 44. He was nabbed by the crime branch from near the Sector-52 petrol pump.

The victim, Raju, who works as a chef at a restaurant in Sector 35 and lives in Sector 18-D, said he was cycling back home from work around 12.45 am while attending a phone call, when two scooter-borne men snatched his mobile phone near Piccadilly Hotel.

He struggled with the snatchers to save his phone, but they shoved him to the ground and sped away.

After registering a snatching case, police launched a probe and nabbed Sandeep. Police said Sandeep, along with his friend Rohit, had been committing snatchings and burglaries. They would sell the valuables for money to buy drugs. The Honda Activa used in the crime has been recovered.

Rohit is already lodged in Model Jail. His production warrant will be obtained to recover the snatched mobile phone. Sandeep was produced before a court and send to judicial custody.

Police said he was previously also arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case in 2020.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!