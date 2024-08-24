Chandigarh: DSE discusses central guidelines with coaching centres

Days after the appointment of UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar as the nodal officer, for the implementation of the Union ministry of education’s ‘guidelines for regulation of coaching centre’, a meeting with various heads of coaching centres were organised to get their point of view regarding the guidelines. The Chandigarh education department now aims to hold a meeting with parents in the coming week to get their point of view on the guidelines. (HT File Photo for representation)

Heads of 15 major coaching centres of the city were called for this. The heads of coaching centres stressed upon the need to allow coaching centres to run during school hours to benefit those preparing for post graduate and higher levels of exams.

The centres also discussed how some of the guidelines like 1 square metre of space per child in the classroom won’t be feasible for all. Speaking about this, DSE Brar said, “Our aim is not to control the coaching centres but to look out for the safety of the children. I have asked the centres to submit their suggestions to us in writing and we will take a call on it.”

Other particulars like the registration of the centres on the Nic portal were also discussed. The coaching centres also informed regarding the guidelines that are already being followed by them, including refund of fees.

The department now aims to hold a meeting with parents in the coming week to get their point of view on the guidelines.

While the guidelines were issued at the beginning of the year, the DSE was appointed as the nodal authority just a week back. Chandigarh is the first UT or state in the country to start the implementation of these guidelines. With this, the DSE will have the powers to impose fines or even cancel the registration of coaching centres while coaching centres will have to register with the UT every three years.