Chandigarh: DSP-rank officer to liaise in cases involving armymen

As part of the newly issued standard operating procedure (SOP), the Chandigarh Police will appoint a DSP-rank officer as the primary liaison for all matters involving Army personnel. The SOP discourages unnecessary summoning of Army personnel in person. Their statements should preferably be recorded through remote methods like phone or video calls, taking into account their operational commitments. (HT File)

The SOP rollout comes close on the heels of a recent case in which an armyman, Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, and his son were allegedly assaulted by Punjab police officers in Patiala. The incident had taken place over a parking dispute near Rajindra Hospital on the night of March 13-14. The Punjab and Haryana high court had transferred the case to Chandigarh Police and mandated a fresh special investigation team (SIT) to be formed and the probe to be completed within four months.

Dedicated military coordination branch

As per the fresh SOP, a dedicated military coordination branch, managed by the designated DSP, will oversee timely communication, maintain records, and ensure efficient handling of joint operations or sensitive cases. “In cases that are serious or sensitive, senior army officers may be informed immediately to maintain transparency or trust. The police must maintain an updated list of liaison officers from nearby army units to facilitate quick coordination,” the SOP read.

A senior police officer confirmed that the SOP has been issued in compliance with the high court’s directions.

The SOP, issued by the office of the director general of police (DGP), Chandigarh, outlines detailed guidelines for police officers to follow while dealing with Army personnel — whether they are complainants, accused, witnesses, or mediators.

It has been stated that police must give priority to complaints made by serving army personnel. Such complaints should be promptly registered, and if the matter falls under military jurisdiction, the relevant Army authority should be informed immediately. A copy of the FIR or complaint must also be shared with both the complainant and the Army liaison officer.

As per the SOP, police officers must strictly adhere to Section 42 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which protects serving armed forces members from arrest without prior approval from the central government. “If the army personnel is on active duty, their military responsibilities must not be interfered with; unless required by law. All actions taken, including arrests or legal proceedings, may also be reported in writing to the appropriate Army authorities,” says the SOP. Even when legal action is taken, the dignity and service obligations of the personnel must be respected, and the use of force should be minimal and necessary.

The SOP discourages unnecessary summoning of Army personnel in person. Their statements should preferably be recorded through remote methods like phone or video calls, taking into account their operational commitments. If their presence is necessary, scheduling must be done in consultation with the relevant Army units to avoid service disruption.

SIT formation in sensitive cases

In cases involving high-profile individuals or where neutrality may be questioned, a SIT can be constituted to conduct the investigation impartially and fairly.

The SOP also includes strict provisions for police accountability. Any complaints of misconduct by police officers against Army personnel will be investigated on priority, and disciplinary action will be taken if any officer is found guilty. Senior police officials have been directed to ensure impartiality throughout the process.

To improve understanding and foster cooperation, annual training programmes on civil-military coordination and legal boundaries will be held for police personnel. Joint workshops with Army units are also encouraged to build trust, promote mutual respect, and reinforce procedural awareness.