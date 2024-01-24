close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Duo that snatched security guard's phone, money jailed

Chandigarh: Duo that snatched security guard’s phone, money jailed

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 24, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The victim, Tulsi Ram, lives in Dhanas and works as a security guard in Sector 10, Chandigarh; as he reached the old fish market around 10.30 pm on January 5, 2023, two men snatched his mobile phone and ₹3,000, before fleeing

A local court on Tuesday sentenced two men to jail for snatching mobile phone and money from a 53-year-old security guard returning from work in January 2023.

The convicts, Rishikesh and Deepak, will spend seven and five years in jail, respectively. (Getty image)
The convicts, Rishikesh and Deepak, will spend seven and five years in jail, respectively. (Getty image)

The convicts, Rishikesh and Deepak, will spend seven and five years in jail, respectively.

The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh convicted them under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and also fined them 25,000 each.

The victim, Tulsi Ram, lives in Dhanas and works as a security guard in Sector 10. As per his statement to police, around 10 pm on January 5, 2023, he was headed back home on his bicycle. As he reached the old fish market around 10.30 pm, two men snatched his mobile phone and 3,000, before fleeing.

Subsequently, a case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sarangpur police station, and the accused were arrested.

