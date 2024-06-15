Chandigarh educational institutes to join My Bharat Portal as knowledge partners

In a move to enhance digital literacy and youth engagement, educational institutes in Chandigarh are set to join the My Bharat Portal as Knowledge Partners. This decision was formalised during a meeting chaired by Meeta Rajivlochan, secretary to the government of India, ministry of youth affairs and sports, held at the UT Guest House. The focus of the discussion was on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for onboarding educational institutions onto the My Bharat Portal. (HT Photo)

Rajivlochan engaged in detailed discussions with director school education, HS Brar and state liaison officer Nemi Chand and gathered suggestions and feedback from the NSS programme officers and volunteers.

Highlighting the importance of digital literacy in educational institutions, Rajivlochan emphasised the need for a structured and timely on-boarding process. She called upon the officers to prioritise digital literacy initiatives and ensure that all educational institutions in Chandigarh are integrated with the My Bharat Portal within a defined time frame.

The meeting saw participation from officers of the education department and NSS. The focus of the discussion was on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for onboarding educational institutions onto the My Bharat Portal.

SLO Chand assured the gathering that Chandigarh would serve as a model for the country in terms of onboarding youth activities onto the My Bharat Portal. He highlighted the proactive measures already taken, noting that 50 NSS programme officers have been trained by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, Government of India, on the functionalities and benefits of the My Bharat Portal.