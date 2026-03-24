Electrical goods gutted in industrial area blaze in Chandigarh

A massive blaze destroyed electrical goods in a showroom in the Industrial Area of Phase II in Chandigarh on Sunday morning. The fire triggered panic in the vicinity as thick plumes of smoke billowed. No one was injured, officials said. Firemen battling the blaze at a showroom in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to information, the blaze erupted around 10.35 am in the showroom located at plot number 406. Fire officials said that at least four fire tenders, including teams from Sector 32, Ram Darbar and the Industrial Area fire stations, were rushed to the spot after receiving the alert. Firefighters battled for hours to bring the flames under control, deploying hydraulic machines.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was likely triggered by a short circuit. Officials indicated that the presence of batteries, inverters and chemical components inside the showroom intensified the blaze. The situation was further aggravated because most stocked items were plastic-based electrical appliances, making firefighting operations more challenging.

The owners are yet to assess the loss. Authorities said a detailed investigation into the reason behind the incident will be carried out.

It comes days after a major fire in the Sector 22 mobile market caused heavy losses to traders though no casualties were reported.