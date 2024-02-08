Chandigarh excise department inspects bottling plant, finds discrepancies

The excise and taxation department on Wednesday inspected the bottling plant of Zannat Beverages Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase-1, Chandigarh, and found discrepancies in the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA). HT Image

The department is examining and will refer the matter for criminal investigation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Additional excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector Pradhuman Singh said necessary action would be taken after giving the fair opportunity of hearing to the licensee, and following due process, before the court of competent authority.

“The excise department will take stringent action against any individual or establishment found involved in illegal activities like duty evasion, and will be held accountable under excise laws,” Singh added.