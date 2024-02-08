 Chandigarh excise department inspects bottling plant, finds discrepancies - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh excise department inspects bottling plant, finds discrepancies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Additional excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector Pradhuman Singh said necessary action would be taken after giving the fair opportunity of hearing to the licensee, and following due process, before the court of competent authority.

The excise and taxation department on Wednesday inspected the bottling plant of Zannat Beverages Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase-1, Chandigarh, and found discrepancies in the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA).

The department is examining and will refer the matter for criminal investigation.

“The excise department will take stringent action against any individual or establishment found involved in illegal activities like duty evasion, and will be held accountable under excise laws,” Singh added.

