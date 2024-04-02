Chandigarh: Explore southern charms with Bharat Gaurav special tourist train

The Bharat Gaurav special tourist train, covering several religious and tourist places in southern India, will chug off from Jalandhar City railway station on April 18. The tour package will include train journey by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in 3AC class, night stay, wash and change facility, on-board and off-board meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing by buses and travel insurance. (HT File Photo)

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), boarding and de-boarding for the 13-day tour will be available at Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantonment, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

The tour will include visits to Rameshwaram (Ramanathaswamy temple), Madurai (Meenakshi Temple), Kanyakumari (local sightseeing), Kochuveli (Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple), Markapur (Kovalam beach), Srisailam (Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple) and Tirupati (Sri Venkateswara Swami temple).

The tour package will include train journey by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in 3AC class, night stay, wash and change facility, on-board and off-board meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing by buses and travel insurance.

A total of 780 seats will be available, including 380 comfortable and 400 standard seats. The cost for a single trip in a comfortable seat will be ₹53,060 and ₹45,280 for a standard seat. For a round trip, the cost will be ₹39,610 and ₹33,850, respectively. For children aged between 5 and 11, the fare will be ₹35,650 and ₹30,470, respectively.

According to IRCTC’s cancellation policy, if a passenger cancels up to 15 days before the departure date, there will be a charge of ₹250 per passenger. Cancelling between 8 and 14 days before the departure date will incur a fee of 25% of the package cost. Similarly, cancelling between four and seven days before the departure date will lead to a fee of 50% of the package cost. If cancellation is made less than four days before the departure date, no refund will be provided.