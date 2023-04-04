Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Deadline for free installation of solar plants extended till April 15

Chandigarh: Deadline for free installation of solar plants extended till April 15

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2023 04:20 AM IST

“We have extended the deadline and hope to receive more applications by then; till date, demand for a total of 4 megawatt has been received,” said Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST

Having received only 600 applications from residents for free installation of rooftop solar plants, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has extended the deadline till April 15.

Applications can be submitted online at www.solar.chd.gov.in. Even those who had applied before March 15 need to apply again. (HT File Photo)
Applications can be submitted online at www.solar.chd.gov.in. Even those who had applied before March 15 need to apply again. (HT File Photo)

On March 15, CREST had invited applications for the free installation by March 31.

“We have extended the deadline and hope to receive more applications by then. Till date, demand for a total of 4 megawatt has been received,” said Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST, the executing agency for city’s renewable energy projects.

Applications can be submitted online at www.solar.chd.gov.in. Even those who had applied before March 15 need to apply again.

In January, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed installation of grid connected rooftop solar systems in Chandigarh under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

As part of the model, a private firm will be responsible for developing, installing, financing and operating the rooftop solar power plant for a limited build-operate-transfer (BOT) period, mostly likely for 15 years.

During this period, the homeowner will be entitled to electricity at a uniform rate of 3.23 paise per unit and on the period’s completion, the plant’s ownership will be handed over to the consumer without any further charges. As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

At present, domestic consumers pay 2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, 4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and 4.65 per unit for over 400 units.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
applications
applications
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out