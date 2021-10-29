Chandigarh: Fancy numbers of CH01-CG series to go under hammer from Nov 6

The registration and licensing authority (RLA) is all set to conduct the auction of its new series CH01-CG, for which the registration process started on Thursday.

Registrations will continue till 5pm on November 5 and the bidding process will start on November 6. Bidding will conclude at 5pm on November 8.

In this regard, an official of the department said that along with the new series, the department is also going to offer leftover fancy numbers of all the old series during the auction. Last time, the department had got a good response during the auction of fancy numbers of CH01-CF, with a total revenue of ₹1.10 crore. In this series, the highest number 0001 was auctioned for ₹9.33 lakh.

The leftover numbers in the series to be put up for auction are CH01-CF, CH01-CE, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01 -BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS series numbers.