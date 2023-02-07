Chandigarh finalises policy to roll out 5G services in city

To roll out 5G services in the city, the UT administration has finalised the Right of Way (RoW) rules for facilitating speedy installation of infrastructure and granting approvals to service providers.

The finalised rules would be sent to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit for approval, UT adviser Dharam Pal said and added that after getting approval, the rules would be notified to speed up the roll out of the service in the city.

The procedures for granting approval have been simplified and all permissions would be given in a time-bound manner within 30 days, he said. The adviser said a single-window system has been set up for companies for submission of application to get all requisite approval at one place. The single-window has been integrated with the GatiShakti Portal of the Central government, he said, adding that only online submission of applications will be allowed and incomplete application would not be accepted.

With the launch of the next generation 5G technology in the city, residents will be able to experience downloading speeds at least 10 times faster than those of 4G.

On the directions of the Union government, the administration had provided all information required by the telecom companies in setting up their infrastructure. The companies could set up small towers or transmitters across poles, bus queue shelters and other areas.

Telecom service provider Reliance Jio has already launched the 5G service in the city while others such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea would roll out their services soon.