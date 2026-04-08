Chandigarh: Financial bid for the Tribune flyover project deferred

chandigarh@hindustnatimes.com As per information, the administration received 12 bids in the tenders floated this February this year. (HT Photo)

The UT engineering department on Tuesday deferred the opening of financial bids for the much-awaited Tribune Chowk flyover project, citing a technical reason.

The officer said that the financial bid has been deferred due to technical reasons and will be opened in a day or two.

Following scrutiny by a high-powered joint technical committee, eight bids were shortlisted after qualifying the technical evaluation, of which one agency will be allotted the work.

After remaining in limbo for over seven years, the much-delayed Tribune Chowk flyover project was to award the contract on Tuesday.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of April and be completed within two years.

The 1.6-km-long flyover is expected to ease the heavy congestion at Tribune Chowk, which handles over 1.4 lakh vehicles, including 1.3 lakh passenger cars, daily, as per original traffic projections.

Though the ministry gave its approval in July last year, the administration took another seven months to float the tenders.

As per information, the administration received 12 bids in the tenders floated this February this year. Following scrutiny by a high-powered joint technical committee, eight bids were shortlisted after qualifying the technical evaluation.

Officials said the financial bids of these eight eligible agencies will now be opened, after which the contract will be awarded to one of them.