Chandigarh firm cheated of ₹3.66 crore, 2 UP men booked
Police have booked two residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for duping a Manimajra-based firm out of ₹3.66 crore.
The accused have been identified as Ramesh Arora and Suman Arora, directors of Altruistic Trading Private Limited and KSBL Securities limited.
The complainant, Satya Dev Saimwal, director of Panchkula Finvest Private Limited in Manimajra, said he had met the accused in 2019 and they claimed to be SEBI registered share brokers. Saiwal said that he had given the accused ₹3.66 crore to purchase shares. However, he didn’t receive the shares and they were sold without informing him.
A case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Manimajra police station. The economic offences wing of the police is investigating the matter.
In another cheating incident, three Haryana men have been booked for cheating a resident of Kishangarh. The accused have been identified as Sukhdev, Sanjay and Madan.
The complainant, Ram Mehar, alleged that the accused had bought two vehicles from him on September 24, 2020, and paid ₹80,000. They told him that they will pay the rest of the amount in 36 instalments. However, they didn’t honour their promise. A cheating case has been registered at the IT Park police station.
Sukhbir slams ban on wheat export
Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre's decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers. He also demanded a compensation of ₹500 per quintal for the farmers for having suffered yield loss due to sudden change in weather and due to ban on exports.
DSR sowing in Punjab won’t be smooth sailing: Experts
The Punjab government may have decided to double the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares in the upcoming kharif sowing season to conserve water, challenges are many while sowing paddy by adopting the mechanised technique. The Punjab government has announced ₹1,500 incentive per acre for farmers opting for the DSR.
Centre extends wheat procurement till May 31
Chandigarh/ New Delhi: The government's wheat procurement in Haryana and Punjab has been extended till May 31, a senior food ministry official said on Sunday. Punjab's minister for food and civil supplies Lal Chand Kataruchak ordered the continuation of wheat procurement operations in 232 mandis in the state until May 31. Kataruchak said the restrictions on wheat export were likely to result in a dip in prices of wheat in the domestic market.
2 Sikh businessmen killed by IS militants in northwest Pak
Peshawar: Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead by the Islamic State terrorists in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, the latest targeted attack against the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan. Kanwaljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband, Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the police.
Man booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana
A 25-year-old man was booked for raping and impregnating his teenaged neighbour on Saturday. The victim said that the accused, a factory worker, had barged into her house when she was alone around three months ago and had sexually assaulted her. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Later, the accused started sexually assaulting her whenever he found her alone at home.
