Chandigarh | Four arrested in separate NDPS cases
Police arrested four persons in as many drug-related cases. While two persons are arrested with heroin, one each was held with opium and chura post.
A cybercrime team in Sector 26 arrested two accused, Mohinder of Sector 12, Panchkula, and Sameer of Lohgarh, Zirakpur.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Aman Kumar said the former allegedly supplied drugs in an auto rickshaw and was arrested by police on May 20. The team recovered 3.72 gm heroin and impounded his vehicle. A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at the Sector 14 police station.
In the second case, the accused was arrested with 17.7 gm heroin and a case was registered at the Sector 14 police station. He has been sent to a three-day police remand.
The two other accused have been identified as Naibgiri of Batlaav in Raipur Rani, and Rajender Kumar of Khangsera in Chandimandir.
Detective staff in-charge Mohinder Kumarv said police recovered 358 gm opium from the former and 3.96 kg chura post from the latter.
While Naibgiri has been sent to two-day police remand, the other accused is in judicial custody.
-
Ludhiana: Slum dweller held for raping 25-yr-old woman
The Koom Kalan police arrested a slum dweller on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman. Kumar has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 26, who lives at a slum in Koom Kalan's Mahal Ghumana village. He allegedly abducted the woman from her younger sister's wedding in the same village and raped her after taking her to an isolated area near Sutlej river. The FIR was lodged based on the victim's mother's statement.
-
Two Chandigarh residents lose ₹3.9 lakh in credit card frauds
Two city residents lost ₹2.88 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively in credit card-related frauds. In the first case, the complainant, Dharmendra Kumar Pathak of Sector 47, alleged that he received a call on April 11 from Blue Dart courier service saying a parcel containing a credit card had been redirected to the bank due to a pin code mismatch. His employee, Ankur Mittal received a call from an unidentified person about updating his CITI Bank credit card.
-
2015 drugs case: Error in filing of chargesheet lands former Ludhiana cop in soup
A minor mistake in the filing of a chargesheet in a seven-year-old drugs case has cost the former station house officer of Machhiwara police station dearly as an FIR was lodged against former inspector Jaswinder Singh, who has been retired for the past three years on Friday on the order of a local court. The court also acquitted all three accused in the 2015 case, including Chhindarpal Singh alias Chhinda, Gurnam Singh and Deepa Singh, all resident of Machhiwara.
-
Liquor vend staffer’s murder in Ludhiana: Two days on, wife, three aides land in police net
Two days after a liquor vend employee was found bludgeoned to death in a field in Samrala, police arrested the victim, three aides, 36's wife and Yadwinder Singh on Saturday. The arrested accused include Kaur, and her aides Amandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Lachhman Singh of Raikot. Cops said the victim's wife was in a relationship with Amandeep Singh.
-
After June 1, UP pradhans to work from home at e-enabled village secretariats
Issuing directions in this regard, here, on Friday additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that it was observed that many pradhans, panchayat secretaries were using cybercafes, etc outside the village to upload vouchers, put digital signatures, etc despite the panchayat bhawan in their village being equipped with internet-enabled computer and other related facilities. In UP, 58,198 panchayat bhawans are being set up.
