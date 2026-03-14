Chandigarh: Four MC staff face the music in ₹116 crore fake FD scam

Chandigarh Two suspended, disciplinary action recommended against 1, missing employee terminated (HT Photo)

Heads rolled in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation after a ₹116.84-crore fake fixed deposit scam linked to Smart City funds surfaced earlier this week with senior officials suspending the superintendent and accountant posted in the accounts branch and recommending disciplinary action against its section officer.

Those suspended include Rajni, superintendent in the accounts branch, and Haransh, an accountant. The MC has written to the UT finance secretary to take disciplinary action against Deepak Pathania, a section officer, while Anubhav Mishra, an outsourced employee of the corporation who is currently missing after the FIR was lodged, has been terminated. Mishra had reportedly been handling financial documentation related to Smart City accounts.

The action was taken after an internal review found procedural lapses in the handling and verification of financial records during the transfer of Smart City funds to the civic body.

Sources in the civic body said the suspended employees were responsible for maintaining records, overseeing documentation and ensuring that proper procedures were followed during the transfer and verification of Smart City Ltd accounts.

The internal probe found that verification protocols were either not followed or were inadequately carried out, allowing the fraud to go undetected for months.

Officials said the suspensions were ordered pending a departmental inquiry into possible negligence. “Preliminary probe revealed that the superintendent and accountant did not follow the required procedure while transferring the amount of Smart City Ltd to the MC. There have been discrepancies in maintaining a proper record,” said an MC official.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police had registered an FIR on Monday after the MC discovered that fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth ₹116.84 crore were allegedly fake.

The case

As per the case, the deposits were shown in records linked to the accounts of Chandigarh Smart City Limited but were not found in the bank’s system during verification.

The case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators have also booked the former branch manager of IDFC First Bank’s Sector-32 branch, who allegedly issued the fake FDs.

The alleged fraud came to light when the MC began consolidating funds after the closure of Chandigarh Smart City Limited and the transfer of its assets and finances to the civic body.

A dedicated bank account had been opened for transferring the remaining Smart City funds to the municipal corporation. During the process, documents submitted to the accounts branch indicated that over ₹116 crore had been invested in fixed deposits.

However, when the MC approached the bank to encash the FDs, officials discovered that the deposits did not exist in the bank’s records.

Investigators believe 11 fake FDRs were generated and submitted to the MC’s accounts branch as proof of investment.

Fund transfer fiasco

The action was taken after an internal review found procedural lapses in the handling and verification of financial records during the transfer of Smart City funds to the civic body.

The internal probe found that verification protocols were either not followed or were inadequately carried out, allowing the fraud to go undetected for months.

Officials said the suspensions were ordered pending a departmental inquiry into possible negligence.

“Preliminary probe revealed that the superintendent and accountant did not follow the required procedure while transferring the amount of Smart City Ltd to the MC. There have been discrepancies in maintaining a proper record.” said an MC official.