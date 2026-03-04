Chandigarh: Four years after wife’s murder, chargesheet against PU professor BB Goyal

Four years after his wife’s murder, police have filed a chargesheet against Panjab University (PU) Professor BB Goyal. Though police had suspected Prof BB Goyal’s role in the murder for long, he was arrested in December 2025 following a polygraph test. (HT File)

The body of the victim, Seema Goyal, 60, a homemaker, was found in the ground-floor bedroom of the couple’s residence on PU campus on November 4, 2021, the night of Diwali.

Though police had suspected Prof Goyal’s role in the murder for long, he was arrested in December 2025 following a polygraph test. Police alleged that he had attempted to mislead investigators. Goyal had claimed that on the night of murder, he and his wife had slept in different rooms – him on the first floor and her on the ground floor. The couple’s only daughter, Parul, had been away at a friend’s house since the previous day.

Prof Goyal had claimed that the next morning when he went downstairs, he was unable to open the main door. He then went to the gate using the kitchen door and found the main door locked from outside. On entering the house again, he went to his wife’s room, and found her lying unconscious on the bed, with her hands and legs tied with a cloth. Police said the body had already been moved to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, before they were alerted.

Later, during the probe, police discovered that the kitchen mesh had been cut from the inside, indicating that no intruders had entered from the outside.