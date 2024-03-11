Chandigarh: Friend strangles 23-year-old garbage collector to death; held

A 23-year-old garbage collector was strangled to death, allegedly by his friend, in Sector 51 on Saturday night. Police arrested the friend, Vimal, of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, within hours of the crime. Police arrested the friend, Vimal, of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, within hours of the crime. (HT File)

Cops said that around 8.35 am on Sunday, they had received a wireless message from the control room, stating that a body was found on the road near an electricity pole in Sector 51B.

Investigating officials said the body was found with two belts wrapped around the neck and blood oozing out of the mouth.

Later, Rekha, a resident of Sector 38 West, identified the body as that of her son, Ajit. She told the police that she works as a garbage collector and has six children -- five sons and a daughter. Police investigation revealed that he was last seen with his friend, Ajit, following which a manhunt was launched. The accused was later found behind the Chandigarh Police Society, Sector 51, and arrested.

During questioning, he told police that he had a grudge against the victim, who had beaten him up during a scuffle in the past. On Saturday night, he called Ajit on the pretext of committing a theft in Sector 51 and killed him. “The accused first thrashed him and then strangulated him,” said the police.

Vimal has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.