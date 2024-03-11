 Chandigarh: Friend strangles 23-year-old garbage collector to death; held - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Friend strangles 23-year-old garbage collector to death; held

Chandigarh: Friend strangles 23-year-old garbage collector to death; held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2024 08:56 AM IST

23-year-old garbage collector strangled to death by friend in Sector 51. Accused arrested within hours. Victim's mother identified body. Accused confessed due to past grudge. Charged with murder.

A 23-year-old garbage collector was strangled to death, allegedly by his friend, in Sector 51 on Saturday night. Police arrested the friend, Vimal, of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, within hours of the crime.

Police arrested the friend, Vimal, of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, within hours of the crime. (HT File)
Police arrested the friend, Vimal, of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, within hours of the crime. (HT File)

Cops said that around 8.35 am on Sunday, they had received a wireless message from the control room, stating that a body was found on the road near an electricity pole in Sector 51B.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Investigating officials said the body was found with two belts wrapped around the neck and blood oozing out of the mouth.

Later, Rekha, a resident of Sector 38 West, identified the body as that of her son, Ajit. She told the police that she works as a garbage collector and has six children -- five sons and a daughter. Police investigation revealed that he was last seen with his friend, Ajit, following which a manhunt was launched. The accused was later found behind the Chandigarh Police Society, Sector 51, and arrested.

During questioning, he told police that he had a grudge against the victim, who had beaten him up during a scuffle in the past. On Saturday night, he called Ajit on the pretext of committing a theft in Sector 51 and killed him. “The accused first thrashed him and then strangulated him,” said the police.

Vimal has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On