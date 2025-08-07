Chandigarh: Gillco MD moves high court for pre-arrest bail

Gillco Group managing director and BJP leader Ranjit Singh Gill has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking anticipatory bail, days after Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) conducted searches at his properties. Gillco Group managing director and BJP leader Ranjit Singh Gill. (HT File)

A bench of justice Aaradhna Sawhney referred the plea to the chief justice for appropriate orders, after the state counsel said the case is linked to two FIRs — one in a disproportionate assets case against Bikram Singh Majithia registered on June 25 and another drugs-related FIR registered in 2021.

The government counsel has requested the matter be sent to the special bench hearing cases involving MPs and MLAs.

Gill, a Kharar-based real estate developer joined the BJP on August 1.

The petition alleged that he was being falsely targeted by the vigilance bureau on account of his political affiliation.