Chandigarh: GMADA estate officer’s car, fans, TV to be attached over ₹1.4 L dues

The Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services), Mohali, has ordered the attachment of all movable and immovable properties of the GMADA estate officer for failure to comply with its earlier directions of paying ₹1.4 lakh to a complainant as compensation. Due to the delay, an interest of ₹18,125 was accrued on the original compensation amount, taking the total payable amount ₹1.4 lakh. (HT File)

The warrant, issued on April 10, directs officials to attach the estate officer’s official properties, including air conditioners, computers, chair(s), telephone(s), including mobile phones and tablets, printers, television, refrigerator(s), cash, fans and any other items, at his office in PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62, Mohali.

The order was passed in favour of Jang Bahadur Singh, a 70-year-old resident of Aerocity, Mohali, who had filed a complaint in 2020 alleging that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had failed to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, sewage and roads at his property despite completing the registry in 2018. After hearing both sides, the Lok Adalat had on October 31, 2023, directed GMADA to pay ₹1.25 lakh as compensation, with 6% annual interest up to March 31, 2026, to the complainant.

However, the authority failed to do so. Due to the delay, an interest of ₹18,125 was accrued on the original compensation amount, taking the total payable amount ₹1.4 lakh. Additional interest at the same rate (6%) will continue from April 1, 2026, until full realisation of the amount, the court held.

“The execution petition was filed last year after GMADA failed to release the awarded compensation within the stipulated time,” said advocate Jatin Saini, the counsel for the complainant. The estate officer, chief administrator, divisional engineer and chief engineer of GMADA were named as respondents in the case.

Attempts to seek a response from GMADA’s PRO and the estate officer went unanswered, as they remained unresponsive to calls and text messages.