Chandigarh: GMSH-16 to switch to winter OPD timings from October 16

The OPD timings at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, along with its allied health and wellness centres/dispensaries, and civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, will switch to winter hours from October 16. The new OPD timings at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, will be from 9 am to 3 pm, with registrations available from 8 am to 2 pm. The winter timings will remain in effect till April 15, 2025. (HT Photo)

The new OPD timings will be from 9 am to 3 pm, with registrations available from 8 am to 2 pm. The winter timings will remain in effect till April 15, 2025.

Previously, the summer OPD hours were from 8 am to 2 pm. However, the timings for ESI dispensaries in Sectors 29 and 23, as well as the UT Secretariat and High Court Dispensaries, will remain unchanged.

There will also be no change in hours at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. The hospital will continue to function from 9 am to 5 pm, with OPD registrations from 8 am to 11 am and OPD services available from 9 am to 2 pm.

Sample collection will be available Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm and on Saturdays from 8 am to 12 pm. Emergency services will continue to operate 24x7 without any change.