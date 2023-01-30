Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club elections see 63.8% turnout

Chandigarh Golf Club elections see 63.8% turnout

Published on Jan 30, 2023 02:33 AM IST

Of the total 1,800 registered members, 1,150 cast their votes to pick from two candidates – Lt Colonel HS Chahal (retd) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd)

Chandigarh Golf Club members lined up to cast their vote.
Chandigarh Golf Club members lined up to cast their vote. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Inclement weather failed to dampen the spirits of Chandigarh Golf Club members as 63.8% showed up to elect the next club president on Sunday.

Of the total 1,800 registered members, 1,150 cast their votes to pick from two candidates – Lt Colonel HS Chahal (retd) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd).

Dr GS Kochhar, the club’s vice-president and chairman, media and publicity, said the results will be out on Monday morning.

“Some elderly members did not come to vote because of rain, but the elections went off smoothly,” said Kochhar.

In the 2022 elections, 1,154 votes were polled and Chahal had emerged victor by a margin of 99 votes. While Chahal had polled 505 votes, Virk had got 408.

Golfer and coach Harmeet Kahlon said, “It was refreshing to see members coming out to vote in large numbers despite the tricky weather. Also, we could interact freely compared to last year when Covid protocols were in place.”

Prominent among the voters were Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s brother Malwinder Singh, BJP leaders Balbir Singh Sidhu, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Kewal Singh Dhillon, and AAP leader Jagmohan Singh Kang.

