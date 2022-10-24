Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf League: Hunting Hawks secure spot in knockout stages

Chandigarh Golf League: Hunting Hawks secure spot in knockout stages

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 03:58 AM IST

Hunting Hawks joined seven other teams including their group’s Empire in the knockout rounds of the Chandigarh Golf League, who made the cut on a count back

Sultans of Swing’s Saguna Jain in action during Chandigarh Golf League. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Sultans of Swing’s Saguna Jain in action during Chandigarh Golf League. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Hunting Hawks booked a place in the knockouts of the Chandigarh Golf League, being played here at the Chandigarh Golf Club after squaring their match against The Mulligans.

The side joined seven other teams including their group’s Empire, who made the cut on a count back. Qualified teams now battle amongst themselves over three knockout rounds to determine the inaugural Chandigarh Golf League Champions.

The final day of round robin matches saw Swinging Samurai upset the Punjab Aces 4-3. The win, however, was not enough to put the team through. They came within two holes of taking half a point required to inch their way, but leaderboard pressure got the better of them.

Fairway Comets’ slim chance of making the cut was also extinguished by Sultans of Swing, who were already out of contention.

Signature by KLV, meanwhile, bounced back after last round’s humbling and beat Partee Panthers 4-3 in a dead rubber as both teams suffered reverses that led to them exiting the tournament at the round robin stage like 10 others.

Top seeds Netsmartz Tigers will play Empire in the first quarter final on Wednesday followed by Hunting Hawks taking on Punjab Aces with the winners meeting each other in the semifinals.

In the other half of the draw, Captain’s 18 will square off against Green Gators, while Canam Raptors will take on Chandigarh Gladiators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out