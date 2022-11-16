Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh golfers felicitated for National Games performance

Chandigarh golfers felicitated for National Games performance

Published on Nov 16, 2022 03:19 AM IST

City-based golfers with Chandigarh Golf Association officials along and the governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Taking note of the achievement of city golfers who brought back the team and an individual gold at the National Games held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, last month, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday honoured them in presence of Chandigarh Golf Association executive committee members.

Notably, the men’s team comprising professional Karandeep Kochhar and amateur golfer Anant S Ahlawat had bagged a gold medal in the team event held at the Kensville Golf Resort in Ahmedabad.

Carrying forward his fine form in the individual event, Karandeep had also emerged as the champion in the individual event to grab twin titles. He also broke the course record at the Kensville Golf Resort with an unbelievable score of 21 under par..

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) SK Sharma (retd) and president of golf association presented a memento to Purohit. He also introduced the city’s women’s team comprising professional Lakhmehar Pardesi and amateur golfer Hazel Chuhan who had represented Chandigarh in the National Games.

