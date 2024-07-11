Chandigarh: HC bar body chief’s licence suspended

The Bar council has suspended the licence of the president of the Punjab and Haryana high court bar association, Vikas Malik. On July 4, Vikas Malik had handed over charge of the post to vice president Jasdev Singh Brar on the day when Chandigarh police added sections of SC/ST Act and murder bid in a criminal case registered against him. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken on Wednesday after examining complaints against him and observing that “..series of events articulates that Malik has time-and-again tried to interfere in the administration of justice and has brought a stigma upon the noble and prestigious post of president of the Bar body”.

On July 4, he had handed over charge of the post to vice president Jasdev Singh Brar on the day when Chandigarh police added sections of SC/ST Act and murder bid in a criminal case registered against him. The Bar council of Punjab and Haryana had then initiated a probe into the complaints against him after high court intervention.

The HC was approached by some lawyers on judicial side seeking directions to the Bar council to investigate complaints of embezzlement of Bar body funds by Malik and others.

As of the criminal case, he was booked by Chandigarh police earlier this month on the complaint of an advocate, Ranjit Singh, in an alleged assault case reported at the Bar office.

Ranjit Singh, was one of the petitioners in the public interest litigation, which sought probe by the Bar council.

As per Bar council’s order, the licence will remain suspended pending probe against him. Due to this order, he has been barred from practicing in any court of law.