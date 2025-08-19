Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Head constable found guilty in 2017 graft case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 08:08 am IST

As per prosecution, Chandigarh Police head constable Ram Kumar was arrested while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 on May 23, 2017

A special CBI court on Monday convicted a Chandigarh Police head constable in a 2017 graft case.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 20. (Shutterstock)
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 20. (Shutterstock)

The court of CBI special judge Alka Malik pronounced the accused, head constable Ram Kumar, guilty under Section 7 as well as Section 13(1) (d) (ii), punishable under Section 13 (2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 20.

The convict, who was out on bail, was sent to judicial custody after being found guilty.

As per prosecution, Ram Kumar was arrested while taking a bribe of 10,000 on May 23, 2017. He was reporting to inspector Shadi Lal, the SHO at the Sarangpur police station, when the CBI laid a trap and arrested him.

According to case files, a woman and her husband were booked for assaulting one of their relatives, Guru Narain, in Sarangpur on March 3, 2017.

The FIR was registered at the Sarangpur police station and the investigation was being conducted by head constable Ram Kumar.

As per the complaint received by CBI, Kumar had demanded 18,000 from the complainant, but later the deal was struck for 10,000. When Kumar went to take the bribe amount, CBI sleuths reached the spot and caught the cop red-handed, recovering the bribe money from him.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Head constable found guilty in 2017 graft case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On