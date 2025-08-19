Chandigarh: Head constable found guilty in 2017 graft case

A special CBI court on Monday convicted a Chandigarh Police head constable in a 2017 graft case. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 20. (Shutterstock)

The court of CBI special judge Alka Malik pronounced the accused, head constable Ram Kumar, guilty under Section 7 as well as Section 13(1) (d) (ii), punishable under Section 13 (2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 20.

The convict, who was out on bail, was sent to judicial custody after being found guilty.

As per prosecution, Ram Kumar was arrested while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 on May 23, 2017. He was reporting to inspector Shadi Lal, the SHO at the Sarangpur police station, when the CBI laid a trap and arrested him.

According to case files, a woman and her husband were booked for assaulting one of their relatives, Guru Narain, in Sarangpur on March 3, 2017.

The FIR was registered at the Sarangpur police station and the investigation was being conducted by head constable Ram Kumar.

As per the complaint received by CBI, Kumar had demanded ₹18,000 from the complainant, but later the deal was struck for ₹10,000. When Kumar went to take the bribe amount, CBI sleuths reached the spot and caught the cop red-handed, recovering the bribe money from him.