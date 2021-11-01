Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh horse show: PPS Nabha riders bag medley relay top spot
Sehaj Kaur and Birkuwar, both from PPS Nabha, finished first and second respectively in the stick and ball race group I event on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Horse Show organised by The Ranch in Chandigarh on Sunday
Mehreen Sidhu, 9, from Chandigarh Horse Riding Society bagged three medals during the three-day championship. (HT photo)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sehaj Kaur and Birkuwar, both from PPS Nabha, finished first and second respectively in the stick and ball race group I event on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Horse Show organised by The Ranch in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Anureet from Chandigarh Horse Riding Society (CHRS) finished third. In the stick and ball race group II event, Jaiveer of YPS Patiala came third while Gaurav from CHRS and Dhanveer Singh from PPS Nabha finished second and third respectively.

In the stick and ball race group III event, Fateh from CHRS stood first while Mehreen and Nihal both from CHRS finished second and third respectively. In the medley relay event, Gurkaran, Anmoldeep and Kuljit from PPS Nabha bagged the first position. In the show jumping junior top score event, Gurkaran Singh, Abhijit Singh and Kuljit Singh, all from PPS Nabha finished first, second and third respectively. In the six bar open event, Gursobha Singh from Heritage Equestrian Sports Academy (HESA) came first while Javed Khan and Anmoldeep Singh finished second and third respectively.

Trainees from CHRS grabbed a total of 20 medals during the horse show. Also, a young horse-rider from Chandigarh Adhiraj Toor, who is a part of CHRS, has cleared his second regional equestrian league by 26 points and has qualified for the nationals.

