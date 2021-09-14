Chandigarh hospitality dept ready to implement e-office

Chandigarh administration’s hospitality department will be implementing e-office completely in Guest House 1 and 2 by the next week

Training to the hospitality staff to implement e-office was imparted by NIC, Chandigarh on Monday. “Through this environment-friendly initiative, not only has the efficiency increased, but it has also ushered them into more transparency, accountability and time-bound delivery of services,” said a UT spokesperson.

As per the SOPs, dak receipts will be centralised at the reception and all such correspondences are to be scanned and converted into e-dak. The reception will forward the e-dak to the officer concerned through e-office module.

Mega vax drive in Panchkula

As many as 12,340 people were vaccinated on the first day of the mega vaccination drive in Panchkula. Camps are being held at 87 places in the district while a mobile van is being used in the far-off areas. Of these, 6,577 people got the first shot and 5,763 were administered the second dose.

Now, cheaper lab tests in Mohali

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday inaugurated radiology and laboratory diagnostic services in Mohali district, which will provide medical tests at 70% lower charges as compared to private laboratories. These ultra-modern centers are being opened in various hospitals through private-public partnership across the state.

Elderly farmer attacked in Kaimbwala

A 65-year-old farmer was attacked in Kaimbwala village in Chandigarh, the police said on Monday. In his complaint, victim Prem Chand said that on September 12, two boys on an e-rickshaw came and started arguing outside his farm. He shooed them away, but the next say, the duo, Ankit Kumar and Bimlesh, alias Bagula, returned. He alleged that Ankit caught hold of him and Bimlesh attacked him with a pointed weapon. Prem was rushed to GMSH-16. A case was registered.

Three women among 8 held for gambling

Chandigarh Police have arrested eight people, including three women, for gambling in different parts of the city. Shabnam, 42, Neetu, 35, and Jyoti, 27, were held while gambling in a park in Sector 25. Police recovered ₹46,000 from their possession. Later, they were released on bail. The other accused have been identified as Ramdev, Neel Kamal, Suraj, Sunny and Rajinder Kumar, who were held in two separate cases.

14-yr-old girl goes missing

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her house in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. The complaint was lodged by her father, who said she has been missing since September 11.

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police have arrested a 56-year-old man for possessing 12 bottles of countrymade liquor . Identified as Samim Khan of Sector 56, he was caught near the market in Sector 40. He was later granted bail.

Exhibition on freedom struggle

A three-day exhibition on Haryana’s contribution to the India’s independence movement was inaugurated at the community centre in Ambala City’s Vasant Vihar on Monday. Several postcards and telegrams of the then British officials about the mutiny and independence struggle are on display besides information of rulers from the state who played a role in the movement.

Rotary health centre inaugurated

A free charitable health centre was inaugurated by senior Rotarian RK Saboo at Sector 7C gurdwara in Chandigarh on Monday. The centre is a joint venture of Rotary Classic Chandigarh Club and the gurdwara. Club president Dr MP Singh Surgeon said initially, free consultation will be given from 10am to 12pm.

Two PU pharmacy professors honoured

Two professors of Panjab University’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), professor Bhupinder Singh Bhoop and professor Om Prakash Katare, have been felicitated with pharma excellence and pharma recognition awards, respectively, by PHARMA LOK. Both the professors have to their credit several publications, books and patents.