Chandigarh Housing Board properties: Building violations delinked from lease, conveyance deeds

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has delinked building violations in its built-up units from execution of lease deed and conveyance deed.

In April, in major relief for over 65,000 allottees, CHB had also delinked building violations from transfer of its properties. This was applicable for sale and purchase of freehold CHB properties. Wednesday’s decision is applicable for allottees who want to get a lease deed or conveyance deed for properties allotted in their name.

While a sale deed records the sale of a freehold property between the transacting parties, a conveyance deed, signed between the property owner and transferee in case of gifting or mortgage, makes the transferee the new owner of the property. The lease deed is signed between CHB and the allottee, allowing the latter to rent it out further.

The building violations include construction of unauthorised storeys, rooms, toilets and cantilevers, among others.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), CHB, said, “Today’s decision will allow allottees to get a lease deed in their names in case of leasehold property and a conveyance deed in their names in case of freehold property even when building violation cases are pending against them.”

But allottees in such cases will have to submit an affidavit stating that they will be personally liable for settling all court cases and dues levied by CHB or any other authority for settling past liabilities.

Also, they will remove or regularise the building violation or misuse as per rules and procedures and also undertake to deposit the charges or penalty of the building violations, if any.

The allottees will be personally liable for setting the quasi-judicial proceedings pending on account of building violations, misuse and shall pay the composition fee as well as misuse charges or other applicable charges, as may be levied and demanded by CHB at any later stage.