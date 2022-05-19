Chandigarh Housing Board properties: Building violations delinked from lease, conveyance deeds
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has delinked building violations in its built-up units from execution of lease deed and conveyance deed.
In April, in major relief for over 65,000 allottees, CHB had also delinked building violations from transfer of its properties. This was applicable for sale and purchase of freehold CHB properties. Wednesday’s decision is applicable for allottees who want to get a lease deed or conveyance deed for properties allotted in their name.
While a sale deed records the sale of a freehold property between the transacting parties, a conveyance deed, signed between the property owner and transferee in case of gifting or mortgage, makes the transferee the new owner of the property. The lease deed is signed between CHB and the allottee, allowing the latter to rent it out further.
The building violations include construction of unauthorised storeys, rooms, toilets and cantilevers, among others.
Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), CHB, said, “Today’s decision will allow allottees to get a lease deed in their names in case of leasehold property and a conveyance deed in their names in case of freehold property even when building violation cases are pending against them.”
But allottees in such cases will have to submit an affidavit stating that they will be personally liable for settling all court cases and dues levied by CHB or any other authority for settling past liabilities.
Also, they will remove or regularise the building violation or misuse as per rules and procedures and also undertake to deposit the charges or penalty of the building violations, if any.
The allottees will be personally liable for setting the quasi-judicial proceedings pending on account of building violations, misuse and shall pay the composition fee as well as misuse charges or other applicable charges, as may be levied and demanded by CHB at any later stage.
Chandigarh snatching case cracked with arrest of AC mechanic
The operations cell of Chandigarh Police has cracked the May 15 purse snatching in Sector 41 with the arrest of an AC mechanic. The accused has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias a resident of Palsora village, 27, Sameer. Police said on May 15, the victim, Neelam Sinha, a resident of Sector 46, was in the Sector-41 market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, and sped away.
52-year-old woman hammered to death by neighbour in Ambala
A 52-year-old woman was hammered to death by her neighbour after she hounded him to get his rickety shed fixed in Ambala's Saha town on Wednesday morning The accused, Krishan, 28, has been booked for murder on the complaint of son of the victim, Jagtar Singh, Memo Devi. Jagtar told the police that they lived next to Krishan's house, which usually remained locked, as he lived with his parents at a government school nearby.
Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record
A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection. The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra. It did not comply despite several requests.
Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board office for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue hSukhjeet Singha property transfer certificate. The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Sukhjeet Singh. In his complaint, Sukhjeet stated that his father and wife owned a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra.
Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters high and dry for second day
Commuters continued to remain harried for the second day in a row as farmers continued to block YPS Chowk in Mohali for most part of Wednesday, before finally lifting the dharna in the evening. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha called off the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border around 5.30 pm after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann conceded to most of its demands.
