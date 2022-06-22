Chandigarh Housing Board razes illegal structures in Dadumajra

Continuing its crackdown on encroachments, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished illegal structures raised along three dwelling units at Dadumajra on Tuesday.

CHB is computing the cost of demolitions that will be recovered from the allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled. The board plans to demolish six more structures within this week.

“In all these nine cases, encroachments have been made on government/public land by constructing boundary wall and staircases, etc. Even land below the electricity lines has been encroached, posing serious risk to human life and property. In fact, in one case, the electricity pole is now inside the unit’s boundary wall,” said CHB CEO Yashpal Garg.

He said CHB was adopting zero tolerance against illegal constructions and encroachments on government/public land to ensure effective action.

All allottees who have been issued challans and demolition notices against the constructions have been asked to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by CHB.

“All allotttess are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations, else these will be demolished at their risk and cost. Since these violations may lead to structural safety issues, not only for the particular dwelling unit but also for the adjoining units, CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy,” said Garg.