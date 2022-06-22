Chandigarh Housing Board razes illegal structures in Dadumajra
Continuing its crackdown on encroachments, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished illegal structures raised along three dwelling units at Dadumajra on Tuesday.
CHB is computing the cost of demolitions that will be recovered from the allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled. The board plans to demolish six more structures within this week.
“In all these nine cases, encroachments have been made on government/public land by constructing boundary wall and staircases, etc. Even land below the electricity lines has been encroached, posing serious risk to human life and property. In fact, in one case, the electricity pole is now inside the unit’s boundary wall,” said CHB CEO Yashpal Garg.
He said CHB was adopting zero tolerance against illegal constructions and encroachments on government/public land to ensure effective action.
All allottees who have been issued challans and demolition notices against the constructions have been asked to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by CHB.
“All allotttess are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations, else these will be demolished at their risk and cost. Since these violations may lead to structural safety issues, not only for the particular dwelling unit but also for the adjoining units, CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy,” said Garg.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics