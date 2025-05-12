Chandigarh: In Mauli Jagran rally, Congress hails army action

The Chandigarh unit of the Congress organised a “Jai Hind Yatra” at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, hailing the decisive and courageous action of the armed forces against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Congress MP Manish Tewari, along with party leaders and workers, during ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The rally was led by Manish Tewari, member of Parliament from Chandigarh, and HS Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee. Also present were Surjit Dhillon, president of the District Congress Committee, Manimajra, and Mukesh Rai, chairman, of the party’s colony cell.

Manish Tewari, while addressing the gathering, said, “The Indian Army has once again proved that the safety, sovereignty and dignity of our nation are in the most capable hands. Their resolute and effective action against aggression from across the border deserves not only our gratitude but our highest respect. Today, we stand united to honour their bravery and sacrifice.”

Lucky said, “The Jai Hind Yatra is our humble tribute to the bravehearts of the army. They are the true guardians of our nation and their courage, in the face of constant threat, is an inspiration to every Indian. We thank them with folded hands and reaffirm our unwavering support.” The event concluded with national anthem and a pledge to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.