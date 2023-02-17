Chandigarh includes 12 social welfare schemes in public utility service

For not releasing pension on time, the beneficiary can now move the court, as the UT administration has included various social welfare schemes in public utility service.

According to an order issued by UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, the administrator is pleased to include 12 social welfare schemes provided by the department of social welfare, women and child development in public utility service for the purpose of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, with immediate effect.

The schemes include old-age pension, pension to widows and destitute women, pension to disabled persons, post-delivery financial assistance to women for nutrition, Hamari Beti Scheme, Apni Beti Apna Dhan, unemployment allowance to persons with disabilities, subsidy on petrol/diesel to a person with disabilities, assistance to persons with disabilities for purchase of aids/appliances, encouragement to inter-caste marriage etc.