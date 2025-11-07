Chandigarh: Jute scrap godown gutted in Manimajra’s Shastri Nagar

A major fire broke out at a jute scrap godown near Fish Market in Manimajra’s Shastri Nagar on Wednesday night. The godown in Manimajra’s Shastri Nagar reportedly stored jute bags and plastic bags, both of which were reduced to ashes in the blaze. Officials said an assessment of the total loss is underway. (HT Photo)

Panic spread among residents as thick smoke and flames spread across the area.

According to the Manimajra fire station, the control room received a call around 11.30 pm, following which two teams, led by leading fireman Prashant Kumar, were immediately sent to the spot. Firefighters struggled for nearly four hours to douse the flames, and the teams returned to the station around 4 am.

However, the fire reignited early Thursday morning from under the debris, prompting another emergency call. Fire teams were sent again to prevent further spread.

Fire officials said the exact cause of the blaze was not clear yet. A detailed inspection will be carried out to determine the source and circumstances behind the incident. This is the second such incident in the area within weeks. On October 21, a massive fire had ravaged a storage unit near a gas godown in Shastri Nagar. According to investigations, the fire was sparked by crackers burst nearby during Diwali.