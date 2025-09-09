Chandigarh: Juvenile among 3 held for snatching woman’s phone in Sector 9

Acting swiftly, the UT police nabbed three snatchers, including a juvenile, who made off with a woman’s mobile phone Sector 9, within three hours of the crime on Monday. The snatched mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered from their possession. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim, Sandhya, 20, a resident of Kaimbwala village and originally from Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, was talking on her phone near a residence in Sector 9 around 3.40 pm.

Meanwhile, three youths, riding a Honda Activa scooter without helmets, snatched her mobile phone and sped away towards the inner market.

Sandhya immediately alerted the police, following which the District Crime Cell of Chandigarh Police launched a manhunt. Using technical surveillance, a team led by inspector Jaspal Singh apprehended the accused from the jurisdiction of Sector-3 police station within three hours.

Those arrested were identified as Gulshan Kumar, 22, and Harish Singh, 27, both residents of Nayagaon in Mohali district, along with a juvenile accomplice. The snatched mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered from their possession.