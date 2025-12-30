Chandigarh: Kataria to attend MC House yr-end meet before mayor’s term ends

With the General House meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) scheduled for Tuesday, Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will be attending this year’s last House meeting and also the final one before the mayor’s one-year tenure ends, as a special guest. The governor will be attending the House meeting at 11 am where he will address the House. Sources said Kataria is likely to count on the achievements of the year and how the MC and the UT administration have been working with full coordination. (HT Photo for representation)

He is attending the meeting just days after the BJP has gained majority with the highest number of councillors which is 18. Last week, two councillors of the AAP joined the BJP causing a setback to the Congress-(Aam Aadmi Party) AAP alliance in the MC.

Kataria last attended the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House meeting on November 23, 2024, to address city’s financial crisis and halted development works. He advised the MC to increase its own revenue rather than relying solely on grants.

One year later, the municipal corporation’s financial crunch has stabilised. Sources said Kataria is likely to count on the achievements of the year and how the MC and the UT administration have been working with full coordination.As part of the agenda, a fresh proposal for the 24-hour pan-city water supply project, which is currently in limbo, will be resubmitted with eight options.

A new MoU for garbage collection from commercial units in Chandigarh is expected to be approved. As part of the supplementary agenda, a proposal to rent out vacant buildings of Smart City Office Sector-17 has been included in the agenda.

There is also a proposal for e-auction of 7 nurseries of Maulijagran as well as a proposal for maintenance of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles through operation and maintenance contract.