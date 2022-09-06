Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man arrested for helping criminals get bail with fake surety bonds

Chandigarh: Man arrested for helping criminals get bail with fake surety bonds

Crime branch of Chandigarh police arrested a man who used to prepare fake documents and property papers to make bogus surety of accused in different district courts of Punjab and Chandigarh to help them get bail.

The crime branch of the Chandigarh police arrested a man who used to prepare fake documents and property papers to make bogus surety of accused in different district courts of Punjab and Chandigarh to help them get bail. As per police, Kuldeep Singh of Bukkan Patti Village of Moga district, Punjab, had alleged that someone after impersonating him had become the surety of accused Oscard Fredrique Mtiti, who was arrested in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case in the Sector 17 police station in 2019. It was found that Singh had never appeared in court and his picture was also not there on the surety bonds. A fake Aadhaar number had also been given to Singh which didn’t match with his real Aadhar number. As per the police, one of the gang members Harjit Singh of Moga has been arrested. He was on police remand for two days and has helped police narrow down on two more accused from Moga.

UP man arrested in extortion case

Panchkula One person has been arrested by the Panchkula police in an extortion case. The accused has been identified as Mohd Kaamil of Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh, who was currently living in Dhanas, Chandigarh. Complainant Rachit Malhotra told the police that he runs a salon in Panchkula. On August 30, a girl came there for a job interview. However, she was not selected. She tried again on September 2, but she was not selected again. Following this, she started crying the moment she reached the reception. She then filed a complaint with the women’s cell. The next day, the accused called the salon owner to settle the matter. Kaamil allegedly sought 1.25 lakh for settling the matter and threatened to register a false complaint. The owner reached the police station, Sector 5, following which a case was registered.

Couple arrested with heroin in Zirakpur

Mohali : The Zirakpur police on Monday arrested a couple for smuggling heroin in Zirakpur and recovered 125 grams of heroin from their possession. The couple has been identified as Manas Nagpal, a resident of Abohar, and Seema Devi, a resident of Jammu presently residing at VIP road in Zirakpur. According to the police, they got information that a person is involved in selling heroin in Zirakpur and today also he is coming to sell the narcotics. Police laid a trap and they saw a couple riding a motorcycle. The couple was stopped and on checking, the police recovered 125 grams of heroin from their possession. They have been booked under Sections 21-29-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Zirakpur police station. The couple will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

