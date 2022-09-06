Chandigarh: Man arrested for helping criminals get bail with fake surety bonds
Crime branch of Chandigarh police arrested a man who used to prepare fake documents and property papers to make bogus surety of accused in different district courts of Punjab and Chandigarh to help them get bail.
The crime branch of the Chandigarh police arrested a man who used to prepare fake documents and property papers to make bogus surety of accused in different district courts of Punjab and Chandigarh to help them get bail. As per police, Kuldeep Singh of Bukkan Patti Village of Moga district, Punjab, had alleged that someone after impersonating him had become the surety of accused Oscard Fredrique Mtiti, who was arrested in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case in the Sector 17 police station in 2019. It was found that Singh had never appeared in court and his picture was also not there on the surety bonds. A fake Aadhaar number had also been given to Singh which didn’t match with his real Aadhar number. As per the police, one of the gang members Harjit Singh of Moga has been arrested. He was on police remand for two days and has helped police narrow down on two more accused from Moga.
UP man arrested in extortion case
Couple arrested with heroin in Zirakpur
-
Mohali joyride disaster: Giant wheel crashed after hydraulic wire broke, say police
A day after the joyride crashed, it has come to light that the hydraulic wire of the ride broke which resulted in the crashing. There were 35 people on the ride when the incident happened. After the incident, the fair was declared closed on Monday. DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said during the initial probe, it has come to the fore that the ride crashed after the hydraulic wire broke down.
-
Mohali joyride disaster: Manager, staff booked; DC forms probe panel
A day after 10 persons were injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down at a fair in Phase-8 of Mohali, the police have booked the manager, employees and bouncers under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the police did not book the organiser of the fair, Sunny Singh. All the injured admitted at both civil hospitals in Phase-6 and Fortis have been discharged.
-
Under new benchmark, Delhi sees 4.6mm drop in annual rain
Met officials say the new LPA came into effect from June, and Delhi’s normal annual rainfall as per the revised LPA now stands at 774.4mm, compared to the 779mm earlier. These figures all pertain to rainfall Delhi receives at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered representational of Delhi’s weather, both in terms of temperature and rainfall.
-
Central Vista inauguration on Friday, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm
Senior traffic police officials said to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around New Delhi district and ensure security of “VVIPs and invitees”, several arterial roads will be closed for general traffic for three hours between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
