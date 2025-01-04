Chandigarh: Man attacked with beer bottle in Sector 41 market

A 21-year-old man sustained injuries after being attacked with a beer bottle in Sector 41 market late Wednesday night. A case has been registered under Sections 118(1), 126(2), 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 11 pm while Gurjot Singh, a resident of Sector 41-D, was at a local eatery with his friend. According to Singh’s statement, the reportedly intoxicated assailant, initially engaged in an argument with his friend Chandan. He intervened to separate the two, after which the man moved towards a liquor shop nearby. Upon returning, the attacker struck Singh on the head with a beer bottle, causing it to break. The attacker then used the broken bottle to inflict further injuries on Singh’s neck before fleeing the scene, threatening to kill him.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition now is reported to be stable.

A case has been registered under Sections 118(1), 126(2), 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.