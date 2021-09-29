Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh man booked for duping auto-rickshaw driver
The Chandigarh man took away the Mahindra Bolero and asked the auto-rickshaw driver to pay him ₹3 lakh to get it back.
Chandigarh man booked for duping auto-rickshaw driver

The auto-rickshaw driver said that he knew the accused, a resident of Sector 29 in Chandigarh, who had asked him to buy a Mahindra Bolero and promised that it would fetch him rent of 50,000 per month
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:25 AM IST

A resident of Sector 29 has been booked for cheating an auto-rickshaw driver from Nayagaon, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, said that Dinesh, whom he had known for the past two years, asked him to buy a Mahindra Bolero on monthly instalments. “Dinesh said he would get my vehicle hired for the use of Haryana’s irrigation department office in Panchkula by using his contacts and that would fetch me a monthly rental of 50,000,” he told the police.

However, the accused took away the vehicle and asked Mukesh to pay him 3 lakh to get it back through a person who identified himself as Vicky Jain.

Mukesh said that Dinesh had even made him sign an agreement in January 2020 as per which, his vehicle would be attached to the irrigation department and he would be paid 50,000 monthly rent from January till May 2020.

Dinesh had also issued him a cheque which was dishonoured.

The FIR has been registered under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC.

