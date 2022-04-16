Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club

A man was caught red-handed while he was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Thursday night
The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. (Representative image)
The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. (Representative image)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 01:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man was caught red-handed while he was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night.

The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered.

Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Kumar (45) of Peer Baba Road, Baltana and Gagandeep (31) of Kajheri village, Sector 52.

One Vinod Kumar had reported that an LCD TV, a woofer and a bag containing documents were stolen from his house on April 11. A case under Sections 380 (theft), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Officials privy to the matter said that the accused are history sheeters and are involved in five previous cases of theft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take up the jurisdiction issue with the Centre so that the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn. (HT File Photo)

    Take up BSF jurisdiction issue with Centre, SAD urges Bhagwant Mann

    The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday requested chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to apprise the Union home minister that the dual jurisdiction of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force was coming in the way of proceeding against drugs and weapon smugglers in the border belt of Punjab. SAD asked AAP to take up the issue with the Centre so that the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn.

  • Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature in Chandigarh went down from 38.9°C on Thursday to 37.1°C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8°C to 21.7°C. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Chandigarh: Brace for heatwave from today

    After staying on the lower side on Friday as well, temperature in Chandigarh is likely to increase from Saturday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 38.9C on Thursday to 37.1C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8C to 21.7C.

  • The new Covid infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar. (Representative image)

    Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death

    The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. Panchkula did not report any new infection on the day. Moreover, no fatality was reported from any of the three jurisdictions. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.

  • As per data shared by the UT health department, seven private hospitals in Chandigarh are administering booster shots to adults and are left with a combined stock of only 1,300 doses. (HT File)

    Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines

    Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.

  • On Friday, 885 Covid booster doses were administered in Punjab, including healthcare workers and 60 year-plus category people, who have been provided vaccines free of cost in government facilities. (HT FIle Photo)

    Covid booster dose: Private hospitals in Punjab hesitant to procure vaccine

    The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of 225 per dose.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out