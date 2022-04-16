Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club

A man was caught red-handed while he was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night.

The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered.

Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Kumar (45) of Peer Baba Road, Baltana and Gagandeep (31) of Kajheri village, Sector 52.

One Vinod Kumar had reported that an LCD TV, a woofer and a bag containing documents were stolen from his house on April 11. A case under Sections 380 (theft), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Officials privy to the matter said that the accused are history sheeters and are involved in five previous cases of theft.