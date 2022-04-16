Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club
A man was caught red-handed while he was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night.
The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered.
Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B. The accused has been identified as Mahesh Kumar (45) of Peer Baba Road, Baltana and Gagandeep (31) of Kajheri village, Sector 52.
One Vinod Kumar had reported that an LCD TV, a woofer and a bag containing documents were stolen from his house on April 11. A case under Sections 380 (theft), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.
Officials privy to the matter said that the accused are history sheeters and are involved in five previous cases of theft.
Take up BSF jurisdiction issue with Centre, SAD urges Bhagwant Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday requested chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to apprise the Union home minister that the dual jurisdiction of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force was coming in the way of proceeding against drugs and weapon smugglers in the border belt of Punjab. SAD asked AAP to take up the issue with the Centre so that the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn.
Chandigarh: Brace for heatwave from today
After staying on the lower side on Friday as well, temperature in Chandigarh is likely to increase from Saturday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 38.9C on Thursday to 37.1C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8C to 21.7C.
Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death
The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. Panchkula did not report any new infection on the day. Moreover, no fatality was reported from any of the three jurisdictions. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.
Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines
Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.
Covid booster dose: Private hospitals in Punjab hesitant to procure vaccine
The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of ₹225 per dose.
