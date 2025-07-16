Chandigarh: Man gets 7-monthjail term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Following a case registered in August 2023, a special court dealing with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven months imprisonment after convicting him in a case of sexual harassment of a girl. The court convicted Krishana Yadav under Section 12 of the POCSO Act. (HT Photo for representation)

The court convicted Krishana Yadav under Section 12 of the POCSO Act. As per the prosecution, the victim had gone to Shivalik Park in the evening to play with her brother when the accused came to her and insisted that he wanted to show her something. He then pulled the child by her hand and tried to take her away when the girl screamed and people gathered.

The accused was beaten up by the public and handed over to the police. The court, while passing the order, held that the convict had shown his wicked and evil mind, pulling the hand of the victim, who is less than eight years of age and forcibly taking her away when she was playing in the park.

The court observed that children belonging to any strata of the society are certainly the future of the country and they are to be not only groomed and nourished but also required to be protected for the sake of the bright future of our country.

When children are subjected to sexual harassment, it not only creates fear and trauma in the mind of victim child, but also amongst the children around him or her. It is high time that such incidents need to be curbed so as to serve as a deterrent for the people of evil and criminal bent of mind and also instill a sense of security in the mind of the children and their families.