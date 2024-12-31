Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man loses mobile to snatchers in Sector-19

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The victim, Jivan Joshi, a resident of Kaimbwala village, reported that the incident occurred around 10.30 pm while he was returning home on his bicycle after work.

A waiter at a local hotel was robbed of his mobile phone and wallet by two unidentified motorcyclists near the Sector 19/27 dividing road late on Saturday night.

The victim, Jivan Joshi, a resident of Kaimbwala village, reported that the incident occurred around 10.30 pm while he was returning home on his bicycle after work. According to Joshi, two men on a motorcycle approached him from behind. One of the them snatched his mobile phone, while the other took his wallet which contained his SBI ATM card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and driving licence.

Shaken by the incident, Joshi initially returned to his accommodation and called the police helpline. He lodged a formal complaint at the Sector 19 Police Station the following day, stating that he could identify the culprits if they were brought before him.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the suspects through CCTV footage.

