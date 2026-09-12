Chandigarh: Manimajra residents demand development of 12-acre college land during 4th Samaadhaan Shivir

Residents of Manimajra on Friday sought development of the nearly 12-acre land acquired from the new government college in Pocket No 9, besides pressing for multi-level parking facilities to address the severe congestion and shortage of parking space in the densely populated locality. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (centre) and mayor Saurabh Joshi (right) listening to the complaints of Manimajra residents on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The demands were raised during the fourth Samaadhaan Shivir organised for Manimajra residents at the Community Centre near Shivalik Garden, where governor of Punjab and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria heard 83 grievances concerning civic amenities and infrastructure.

Residents highlighted the need to put the acquired land to productive use and undertake development works in the area. With Manimajra witnessing dense habitation and increasing vehicular pressure, residents also sought multi-level parking facilities to tackle roadside parking and traffic congestion.

Other issues raised before the administrator included sanitation, drinking water supply, electricity, roads, street lighting, housing, public health services, education, solid waste management and other infrastructure-related concerns.

Officials from various departments recorded the grievances and forwarded them to the concerned authorities for time-bound action. In several cases, departmental officers provided updates and clarifications on the spot, while matters requiring further intervention were taken up for expeditious resolution.

Kataria said 83 grievances had been received during Friday’s camp. He said 234 grievances had been received during the previous ‘Samaadhaan Shivirs’, of which only around 19 remained pending. He directed departments to ensure that the outstanding complaints were resolved promptly and also shared their department-wise status.

Emphasising accountability and coordination between departments, Kataria said the administration was committed to addressing residents’ concerns and initiating infrastructure-related works at the earliest. He said the ‘Samaadhaan Shivir’ initiative was aimed at taking governance to citizens’ doorsteps and providing a direct mechanism for grievance redressal.

He also urged residents to approach him during the weekly Janata Darbars at the UT secretariat. He said similar Samaadhaan Shivirs would continue to be organised at different locations across Chandigarh.

Kataria, however, said matters involving policy decisions that required approval from the ministry of home affairs could take additional time and appealed to residents to remain patient while such issues were pursued with the Centre.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi, chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, additional chief secretary to the governor Vivek Pratap Singh, home secretary Mandip Singh Brar, finance secretary Diprava Lakra, director general of police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur and senior officials of the Chandigarh administration were also present.