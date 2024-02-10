Chandigarh: Match-making firm penalised for not providing suitable profiles

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has penalised a match-making company on Friday for not providing a suitable match as promised to a Mohali man. Jaideep Singh alleged that they paid ₹ 50,000 to the firm, and entered into a service agreement on April 11, 2018. (HT File Photo)

The complainants, Manjit Singh and Jaideep Singh of Phase 10 Mohali, filed against Wedding Wish Pvt Ltd, Chandigarh, through its directors. The other accused were managing directors, Aditi B Singla, Vibha, Deepa and a profile manager Richa. Singh alleged that they paid ₹50,000 to the firm, and entered into a service agreement on April 11, 2018. The complainant alleged that the company failed to provide suitable matches for Jaideep Singh.

Whereas, the company’s managing directors, stated that as per the terms and conditions of agreement, they were bound to share 21 profiles with Jaideep in 9 months, rather they have provided 37 profiles. It further said the complainant was told prior to signing of service agreement, that the membership fees is non- refundable and non-transferable.

The commission directed the firm to refund ₹25,000 to the complainant, after deducting 50% towards administrative charges and services rendered from the membership fee of ₹50,000. Also, to pay ₹5000 as compensation for causing mental harassment and ₹7500 as litigation cost.

“All this makes a clear pointer towards the fact that it was the negligent and careless attitude of the OPs who despite framing their own terms and conditions being firm and clear, made situations very often where the complainant instead of finding a suitable match had to face frustration by talking to unknown persons with mismatching profiles/particulars,” commission observed.