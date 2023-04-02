Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh gets 2 dog catching vans

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 02, 2023 02:52 AM IST



As part of municipal corporation’s efforts to curb the stray dog menace in Chandigarh, mayor Anup Gupta flagged off two dog catching vehicles on Saturday.

The focus is on sterilising more female dogs, as it will ensure that the entire pack cannot procreate even if some male dogs are left out. (HT Photo)
The vans will be used to pick up dogs for sterilisation and immunisation at MC’s Animal Birth Control Centre, where they will be given proper medical treatment.

A sector-wise plan has been drawn up, under which NGO Compassion for Animal Welfare Association, the agency appointed for the ABC programme, will catch the non-sterilised dogs and sterilise them to control the rising stray dog population in the city.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said on launching the process in a particular sector/area, the NGO will work there till the entire female population of that sector/area was sterilised.

The focus is on sterilising more female dogs, as it will ensure that the entire pack cannot procreate even if some male dogs are left out.

“It has also been decided that this entire schedule will be executed under intimation to and with the cooperation of the respective resident welfare associations.”

