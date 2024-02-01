Chandigarh mayor polls: Join protest outside BJP’s Delhi office: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made an appeal to people of Punjab to join its protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Friday against alleged “malpractice” during the Chandigarh mayoral election. AAP Punjab’s working president Principal Budh Ram said the demonstration will be held under the leadership of party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present. “The BJP is destroying the electoral system of our country,” he alleged, citing the example of the recently concluded mayoral election. He said the Constitution and laws were flouted in the mayoral poll as the presiding officer, whose job was to monitor the election process, allegedly conspired to invalidate the votes of anti-BJP councilors. “It is very important to defeat the BJP to save the democracy of our country,” he claimed.

AAP Punjab’s working president Principal Budh Ram said the demonstration will be held under the leadership of party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present. (PTI File Photo)