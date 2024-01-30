Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Live Updates: Voting to begin at 10 am, unrest likely
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Live Updates: Check out the latest developments from the municipal corporation building as the polling occurs from 10 am.
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Live Updates: The high-stakes Chandigarh mayoral polls are scheduled for today, January 30, after they were postponed due to presiding officer Anil Masih falling ill. The earlier deferring of the polls just moments before councillors were about to cast their votes triggered protest by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress members who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating the turn of events.
The deputy commissioner had earlier announced February 6 as the next date for the polls, which was retrenched to an earlier date following the Punjab and Haryana high court directing the UT administration to hold the elections on January 30.
As per the fresh notification, the elections will be held at 10 am at the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC), Sector 17. Elections for the senior deputy and deputy mayor posts will be held simultaneously.
In the 35-member municipal corporation house, the AAP and the Congress together have 20 votes, while the BJP, which has been ruling the MC for eight years, has 15 votes — 14 of councillors and one of MP Kirron Kher. The magic number is 19.
- Jan 30, 2024 08:38 AM IST
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Live: Ahead of voting, parties treaded cautiously
As the battle for power in Chandigarh draws longer, cautious parties are keeping their councillors on the move. AAP has relocated its councillors to undisclosed locations and taken away the councillors’ phones. Congress councillors are moving across Punjab as they first paid obeisance at Golden Temple, Amritsar, and then at Nakodar Dargah on Thursday. BJP’s councillors are resting easy at home.Jan 30, 2024 08:09 AM IST
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Live: January 18 election deferment announced at 10:30 am, opposition cried foul
Jan 30, 2024 08:03 AM IST
- The January 18 Chandigarh mayoral polls were deferred owing to the poor health of presiding officer Anil Masih.
- The announcement of deferring the elections was made at 10.30 am just as councillors from the opposition AAP and Congress assembled to participate in the election that was to begin at 11 am at the municipal corporation (MC) office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.
- BJP councillors were conspicuous by their absence. Outgoing mayor Anup Gupta of the BJP arrived at 11.45 am and said he had also got to know of the deferment at 10.30 am.
- Though the official message by MC landed in the councillors’ WhatsApp group around 10.30 am, the message of his ill health started making rounds of unofficial groups around 10 am.
- Soon after the message circulated and councillors were restricted from entering the MC building, the Congress-AAP councillors and party workers started the protest, alleging yet another political manoeuvre by the saffron fold to delay the election as they were not ready to face defeat. “No BJP councillor or MP Kirron Kher reached the MC office, which meant they already knew the elections won’t take place today,” said the protesting AAP councillors, accusing the BJP of misusing government apparatus.
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Live: Anil Masih nominated as presiding officer
Jan 30, 2024 07:55 AM IST
- The deputy commissioner nominated Anil Masih as the presiding officer to the Chandigarh mayoral polls. He had taken ill earlier, which eventually led to deferring the January 18 polls.
- According to MC rules, one of the nominated councillors is appointed as presiding officer for the mayor’s election, following which polling for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor is conducted.
- When Masih was nominated as a councillor in October 2022, Masih was the general secretary of BJP’s Minority Morcha.
Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Live: Why were the elections deferred earlier?
- The Chandigarh mayoral polls, scheduled for January 18, were postponed after presiding officer Anil Masih reportedly took ill.
- The notification of Masih's poor health came when AAP and Congress councillors assembled to vote for the municipal corporation office's mayoral and deputy mayoral posts. Notably, the BJP councillors were not present in front of the building, which triggered protests and the AAP and Congress members accused the BJP of orchestrating the turn of events.
- The Congress and the AAP had accused the BJP of not allowing the elections, fearing “imminent defeat”. The BJP dismissed the allegation.
