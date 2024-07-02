Chandigarh MC chief dedicates development works to residents at EWS Colony

To provide the best services to residents, the municipal corporation (MC) has completed development works at EWS Colony, Sector 32. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, in the presence of area councillor Anju Katyal, dedicated the works at the EWS colony on Monday. Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, in presence of other officials, dedicates development works to residents at EWS Colony, Sector 32, Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

The works, worth ₹1 crore, included paver block pavement, re-construction of approach streets, re-carpeting of the colony, provided stainless steel indicator boards, open-air gym, construction of footpath and toe wall and strengthening of stormwater pipeline and sewerage system.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said the approach street of blocks was re-constructed with thick paver blocks as passage to these blocks was in poor condition because of the laying of pipeline for strengthening of storm and sewerage pipeline.

Mitra said the internal streets in the colony have been re-carpeted with a bituminous concrete layer and stainless steel indicator boards have been fixed in blocks in the colony. Besides an open-air gym in the park of the colony, she said a footpath and toe wall were constructed. The stormwater pipeline and sewerage pipeline in the colony were strengthened.