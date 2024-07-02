 Chandigarh MC chief dedicates development works to residents at EWS Colony - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh MC chief dedicates development works to residents at EWS Colony

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The development works, worth ₹1 crore, included paver block pavement, re-construction of approach streets, re-carpeting of the colony, provided stainless steel indicator boards, open-air gym, construction of footpath and toe wall and strengthening of stormwater pipeline and sewerage system

To provide the best services to residents, the municipal corporation (MC) has completed development works at EWS Colony, Sector 32. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, in the presence of area councillor Anju Katyal, dedicated the works at the EWS colony on Monday.

Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, in presence of other officials, dedicates development works to residents at EWS Colony, Sector 32, Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, in presence of other officials, dedicates development works to residents at EWS Colony, Sector 32, Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

The works, worth 1 crore, included paver block pavement, re-construction of approach streets, re-carpeting of the colony, provided stainless steel indicator boards, open-air gym, construction of footpath and toe wall and strengthening of stormwater pipeline and sewerage system.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said the approach street of blocks was re-constructed with thick paver blocks as passage to these blocks was in poor condition because of the laying of pipeline for strengthening of storm and sewerage pipeline.

Mitra said the internal streets in the colony have been re-carpeted with a bituminous concrete layer and stainless steel indicator boards have been fixed in blocks in the colony. Besides an open-air gym in the park of the colony, she said a footpath and toe wall were constructed. The stormwater pipeline and sewerage pipeline in the colony were strengthened.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC chief dedicates development works to residents at EWS Colony
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On