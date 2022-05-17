Chandigarh MC directed to provide clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) on a plea demanding clarity on the physical fitness criterion for female candidates applying for the post of fireman.

The plea was filed by Rekha Rani, whose case was pending for compassionate appointment in the MCC, after her father, who worked as gardener, died in 2014.

The department, in a communication on May 2, had asked her to appear for a physical fitness test on May 27.

Rani claimed that there was no physical fitness criterion laid down for women applying for the post of fireman and, in her plea, sought that the MCC be directed to either exempt her from the physical fitness test or to prescribe a separate criterion for female candidates.

The HC has sought response from the civic body by May 25.